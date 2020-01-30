Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SBLK has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

SBLK traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 782,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $773.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.67. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.