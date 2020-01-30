Starbucks Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.72 on Thursday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

