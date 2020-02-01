Starbucks Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

