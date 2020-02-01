Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

SBUX opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

