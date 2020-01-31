Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

SBUX stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

