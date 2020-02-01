Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 16,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Starbucks stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

