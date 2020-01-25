Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $65.91 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,862,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $156,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

