Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

