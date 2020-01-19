Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 2.50

Press coverage about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.62 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

