Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.1-28.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.41 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Weeden reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

