Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Weeden reissued a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.35.

SBUX stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.03. 7,811,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,340. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $65.91 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,862,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67,815 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

