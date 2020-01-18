Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.35.

SBUX stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. 6,809,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,985. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

