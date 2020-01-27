Starbucks (SBUX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will be releasing its Q1 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Starbucks has set its FY20 guidance at $3.00-3.05 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.03 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

