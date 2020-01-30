Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.24. Starcom shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 298,415 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22.

In related news, insider Igor Vatenmacher purchased 250,000 shares of Starcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

About Starcom (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

