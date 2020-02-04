Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:TSG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 1,244,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,928,000 after buying an additional 139,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after buying an additional 350,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 536.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after buying an additional 1,975,022 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 437.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,690,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 818,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

