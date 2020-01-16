Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of TSG traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 72,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Stars Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,539,000 after buying an additional 2,567,478 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stars Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,928,000 after acquiring an additional 139,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Stars Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?