Startup launches liquor delivery service in Christchurch

Delivery startup Give Me Bread has added liquor delivery in Christchurch along with its restaurant food delivery services.

To order, the Give Me Bread app allows customers to tap a photograph of what he or she wants and place an order in which the drivers will then deliver directly to the customer’s doorstep in 30 minutes. Orders can also be placed on the retailer’s site.

Liquor orders can be made with or without meals.

“Our customers love how easy it is to order their favorite drink in seconds,” said Abhay Pratap, Give Me Bread marketing manager. “We have repeat orders every week from busy professionals who want the simplicity of their favorite beverage arriving at the door – perfect for when visitors arrive unexpectedly.”

Pratap started the business with Chandhi Jain, the company’s operations manager, in 2017

“Many people are so busy that some days they just don’t want to spend half an hour making dinner, or another half an hour doing the dishes. That’s where we come in,” Jain said.

Give Me Bread have dedicated drivers who deliver the liquor and meals all over the city.