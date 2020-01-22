Starvest (LON:SVE) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Starvest plc (LON:SVE) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), approximately 110,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a current ratio of 51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96.

About Starvest (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

