Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.63 (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of SWEF stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.73. Starwood European Real Este Fin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.42).

About Starwood European Real Este Fin

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?