Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.66

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 296057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

A number of research firms have commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,465.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

