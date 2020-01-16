Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

STWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

