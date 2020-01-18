State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

STT opened at $82.56 on Friday. State Street has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?