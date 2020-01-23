State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.99, but opened at $82.56. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. State Street shares last traded at $82.27, with a volume of 111,719 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 65.7% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in State Street by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of State Street by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

