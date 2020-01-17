State Street Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,762 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,909% compared to the average daily volume of 685 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in State Street by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT opened at $85.26 on Friday. State Street has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

