Stavely Minerals (ASX:SVY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Stavely Minerals Ltd (ASX:SVY) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.89 ($0.63) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.63), 110,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.92 ($0.65).

The company has a market cap of $180.25 million and a P/E ratio of -17.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.64.

In other news, insider Peter Ironside 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. Also, insider Christopher (Chris) Cairns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th.

Stavely Minerals Company Profile (ASX:SVY)

Stavely Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores early to advanced stage mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship projects include the Ararat and Stavely projects that are located to the east of the regional town of Glenthompson and west of the regional centre of Ararat, Victoria.

