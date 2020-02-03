STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:SLFPY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 588. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

