Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.90

Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$3.90 ($2.77) and last traded at A$3.83 ($2.72), with a volume of 2094887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.82 ($2.71).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.60.

Steadfast Group Company Profile (ASX:SDF)

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services; and other complementary businesses, including technology, back office, work health consultancy, reinsurance, wholesale insurance and analytics, life insurance, and specialized legal practice.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol