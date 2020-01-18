Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nomura set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

