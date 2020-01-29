StealthGas Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:GASS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for StealthGas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GASS. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of GASS opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.01 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,241,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 256,471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

