StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GASS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.51.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

