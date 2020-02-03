Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 111,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

