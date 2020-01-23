Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 87,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,834. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

