Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, COO William Theodore Fejes, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein acquired 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 844,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,992 shares of company stock worth $167,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 44.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 656,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,400. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $293.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

