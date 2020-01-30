Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $567,112.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 517,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,533. Steelcase has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

