Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.5%.

Shares of SCM opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

