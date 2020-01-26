Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Sells $155,415.78 in Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 22,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $155,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36.

NASDAQ:STML opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

STML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

