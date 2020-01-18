Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wedbush

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of STML stock remained flat at $$7.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,317,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $352.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.40. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after buying an additional 967,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 449,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after buying an additional 306,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after buying an additional 237,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 998,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,595 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

