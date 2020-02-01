STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered STEP Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$178.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.53 million.

