Stephen Edward Bradley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Stock

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Director Stephen Edward Bradley acquired 1,000 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.32 per share, with a total value of C$10,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at C$134,160.

Shares of HSE stock opened at C$8.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.67. Husky Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.48 and a 12-month high of C$16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69.

HSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CSFB reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.20.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

