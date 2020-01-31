Stephens Cuts WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $39.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $41.50 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 1,372.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

