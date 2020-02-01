Stephens Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $343.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $325.00 to $343.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,585,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $323.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

