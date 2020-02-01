Stephens Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $74.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $77.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $72.22 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.76 and a 52 week high of $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after acquiring an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,203 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,657,000 after acquiring an additional 507,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,339,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128,536 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

