Stephens Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $14.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

FNB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. 100,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

