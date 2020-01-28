Stephens Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $75.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Catalent stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

