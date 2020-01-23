Stephens Raises First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $19.00

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

FHN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 328,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 351,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 6,980.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 258.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 297,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

