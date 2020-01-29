Stephens Raises Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $64.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.60.

PFBC opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $949.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $516,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance