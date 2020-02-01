Stephens Raises Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $27.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of SC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 2,374,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Golden Cross