Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter.

SBT stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 4,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,340. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $383.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

