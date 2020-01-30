Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,340. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $383.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 31.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?