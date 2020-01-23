Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.68. 63,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

